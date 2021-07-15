BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at TheStreet

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BL opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,374. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

