Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $233,880.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

PRCH stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

