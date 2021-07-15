First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $781.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $842.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

