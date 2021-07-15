Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45.

OLMA stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $976.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

