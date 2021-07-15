Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 6,954 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

