Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $179,400.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

