Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Up 147.0% in June

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the June 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AQN stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

