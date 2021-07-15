Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 172.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. Bridgestone has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

