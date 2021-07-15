Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.02. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

