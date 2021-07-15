Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE VET opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

