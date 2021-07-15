Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extensive traffic disruption affected its customers operations in 2020. While Embraer's 2020 revenues plunged 31% from 2019’s tally, its gross profit suffered a year-over-year decline of almost 40%. Embraer expects that traffic disruption and decreased demand affecting will continue to affect global customers demand and may continue to affect its deliveries in 2021. As a result of COVID-19’s impacts over the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock's credit rating. Consequently, this had a significant adverse impact on the company’s bottom-line performance. However, Embraer has been investing significantly in order to further expand its commercial aircraft business. Embraer continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Embraer alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Embraer by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 767,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.