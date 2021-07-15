MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $339.15 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,196,329. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 526.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in MongoDB by 121.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 8.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

