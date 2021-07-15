Omega Healthcare Investors’ (OHI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.