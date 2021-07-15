Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $222.91 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

