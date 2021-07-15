WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,040.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Insiders have bought 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 over the last ninety days.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 956.40 ($12.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 985.91. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

