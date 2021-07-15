Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) PT at GBX 281

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 281 ($3.67).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUI. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on TUI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.10) on Friday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406.53.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.