Brokerages Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) Price Target at GBX 281

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 281 ($3.67).

TUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th.

TUI stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a one year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

