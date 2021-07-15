Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $471.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.05 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $403.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pure Storage.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.
Pure Storage stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.
