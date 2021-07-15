Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce $3.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

