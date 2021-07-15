Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Upgraded to Hold by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NRSDY stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

