Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEVA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

