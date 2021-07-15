Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tosoh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TOSCF stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.03.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

