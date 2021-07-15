Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.12. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.