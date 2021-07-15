Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

NYSE:BA opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.42. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.