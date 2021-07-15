CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 154,229 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,229 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $400,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

