Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.