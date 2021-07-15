Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth $82,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $43,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $257.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

