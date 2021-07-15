Profund Advisors LLC Buys 924 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

