Profund Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

