Profund Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $346,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

