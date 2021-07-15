Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.42. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

