Profund Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOG stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

