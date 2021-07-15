Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,754 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,482,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Akero Therapeutics worth $101,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKRO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,641. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

