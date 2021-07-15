Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz Sells 9,005 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,487,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

RSSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 145.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

