Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent Buys 1,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $23,360.00.

BY opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

