Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells 193,847 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Paul Francis Donohue sold 193,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$32,953.99.

CWC opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

