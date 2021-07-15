Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells 193,847 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Paul Francis Donohue sold 193,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$32,953.99.
CWC opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.