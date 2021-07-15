Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.23. 7,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 402,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

DAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

