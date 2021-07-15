VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

VBIV stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,213 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

