Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.