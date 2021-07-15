Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

