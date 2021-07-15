TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

