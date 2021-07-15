Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

