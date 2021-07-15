Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of AMR opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.