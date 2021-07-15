Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut by Analyst

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 62,339 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,512.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,615,274 shares of company stock worth $311,133,285. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

