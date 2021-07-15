iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $68.66 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.