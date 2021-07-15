TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TDPAY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDPAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

