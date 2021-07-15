Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

