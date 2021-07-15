Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,450,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,449,000.

GSEVU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

