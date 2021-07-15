Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.77% of Maximus worth $96,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.22.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

