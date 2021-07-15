15,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

